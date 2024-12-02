Weather Forecast: Intermittent valley fog with inversions developing this week

MISSOULA — Although December is normally our snowiest month of the year, a trend of warmer and drier weather is on the way.

Expected snow totals from November into December are about doubled.

For Kalispell, this means 15.9" of snow typically in December, with 11.6" expected in Missoula.

However, this week will be a far cry from valley snow.

High pressure is already building across the Pacific Northwest and will soon impact the Mountain West.

High pressure generally brings warm and dry weather conditions, as well as valley fog and inversions.

This week, you may need to run air purifiers with inversions developing quickly.

Fog will impact mainly the morning commute.

Temperatures will warm up this week to the upper 30s, 40s, and maybe even 50s by the weekend thanks to the high pressure.

Moisture is likely to return starting Saturday, with rain in the valleys and snow for the mountains.