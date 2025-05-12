Weather Forecast: Intervals of rain showers and cloudy skies this week

MISSOULA — This week, we’re in for a cooler, wetter stretch of weather conditions.

A deep low pressure trough will sink into the Rocky Mountain West throughout the week and provide intervals of showers and thunderstorms.

Snow levels are also dropping, which means the Anaconda Mountains and areas along the Continental Divide could see more snow—especially at elevations above 6,000 feet. If you’re headed into the backcountry, be ready for winter-like conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of SW Montana, including Homestake/Monida Pass, as well as Big Sky.

Even though a recent shift in the weather models shows less rain in parts of west-central Montana, it’s still likely that everyone will see some moisture.

Most valleys should get somewhere between a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain by Tuesday night.

Looking ahead, expect unsettled weather to stick around through the weekend, with chances for showers each day. Daytime highs will be about 5–10 degrees cooler than usual, mostly in the 60s, and nights could dip into the 40s or even 30s in higher valleys.