Weather Forecast: Inversion conditions until cold front & snow bring change

MISSOULA — Inversion conditions are continuing for valleys south of Missoula until more arctic air and another snow system bring a pattern change.

The Air Stagnation Advisory for these valleys expires 11 AM on Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon and evening, the snow will begin in NW Montana and move further south throughout the evening into Thursday morning.

Morning commutes on Thursday will likely be wet and slick with reduced visibility, but not much snow will fall on Thursday.

Total accumulations with this storm are between a trace to three inches for select locations. Less snowfall will accumulate in NW Montana.

Along with the incoming winter weather, temperatures will see a drop on Thursday with another push of arctic air. By the weekend, the cold temperatures will stick around, but clearer weather will roll in.