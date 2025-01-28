Weather Forecast: Inversions and fog until changes on Friday

MISSOULA — Current weather conditions — fog, inversions, and chilly temperatures — will hold until Thursday night.

Literally, our air (and overall weather pattern) is stagnant for now. AQI numbers are already changing, with most of Western Montana in the "Moderate" category for air quality.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect through Friday at 5 a.m.

We can start to breathe a little easier on Friday as an incoming storm will break down the high pressure and clear out the air.

Snow and rain chances are expected from Friday through Monday. With temperatures likely to warm up at first when this system rolls in, precipitation may be more rainy.

Then, we expect another blast of arctic air Sunday into Monday, which means precipitation will turn over into snow.

Roads will probably be difficult this weekend with rapidly changing weather each day. Plan accordingly for your weekend.