Weather Forecast: Inversions building now; good news in the long-range forecast

MISSOULA — Valley inversions will continue to build towards the weekend, meaning dry weather and morning fog are sticking around.

The impacts from this weather pattern include fog reducing visibility and deteriorating air quality.

Check with your airline if you have plans to fly early in the morning as the fog can delay flights.

These impacts are expected to be minimal for the holiday weekend though.

A possible break in these conditions looks promising with the 8 to 14 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

This forecast shows the chance that around January 5 to January 11, 2024, we could see more winter-like, snowy conditions.

For now, expect the same old, same old that we have been experiencing.

Temperatures will depend on the strength of the inversions, but will mainly stay around 30s and 40s.