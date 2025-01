MISSOULA — For now, our weather remains cold, dry, and partially sunny.

A few valley inversions are developing under these conditions. Thankfully, the inversions won't last long.

Our next chance for snow and an inversion clearer comes on Thursday night. Most of the snow will fall on Friday though.

Then, temperatures will drop again into Saturday and Sunday.

If you're hoping to clear all the slush residue off your car, hold off on that car wash until this weekend.