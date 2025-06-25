Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Isolated afternoon showers & storms; average temperatures

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — We’ve got some scattered showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms moving through today.

Nothing too wild, but don’t be surprised by some gusty winds—those could kick up to over 40 mph in spots, especially if a storm passes through.

This pattern of hit-or-miss thunderstorms sticks around through Saturday.

Thursday looks like the most active day, especially in areas south of I-90. Severe storms aren't likely, but one or two stronger ones could sneak in.

Temps will stay pretty pleasant through the weekend—generally near or just a bit above normal.

A big change coming early next week though: starting around June 30, we’ll start to heat up, with temps climbing 10 to 15 degrees above average. A high pressure ridge setting up will be responsible for the mini heat wave.

So enjoy the mild stretch while it lasts—summer heat is just around the corner!

