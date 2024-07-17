Weather Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms and hazy heat for today

MISSOULA — It's starting to feel a little bit like Groundhog Day - the heat and the haze are here again.

Overall, the strongest haze and smoke is going to stay in western Montana due to the Miller Peak fire and fires in Idaho/Oregon.

Air quality will likely change throughout the day, so run those air purifiers whenever possible.

Temperatures will be on the rise today too, with highs expected above 95 degrees for several areas. Triple digits may even be possible for Missoula.

However, we may see a few isolated thunderstorms later tonight that could help us drop a few degrees into tomorrow. These thunderstorms look very mild, but lightning and a pick up in winds is possible, so keep an eye out for new fire starts tonight and tomorrow morning.