MISSOULA — While a few isolated thunderstorms could make an appearance this afternoon, mostly sunny skies will be sticking around for the weekend.

Central and eastern Montana have better chances for stronger thunderstorms, but the western region looks to stay a little calmer.

Conditions could change quickly though, especially at high elevations, so keep an eye to the sky today.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today and continue warming up to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.