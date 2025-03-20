Weather Forecast: It's technically spring today! (feels like winter though)

MISSOULA — Happy First Day of Spring! Get ready for a wild weekend of weather...

Starting today, we are expecting some moderate mountain snow, especially above 4,000 feet, that will continue off and on through the weekend.

If you're in the valleys, anticipate a mix of rain and snow, which could make driving a little tricky this morning and later on. Additionally, strong winds are on the horizon, with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph, particularly along the I-90 corridor.

Later on Friday night into Saturday, a more significant weather system is moving in. This one could deliver heavier snowfall to mountain passes, while those at lower elevations will likely see that wintry mix returning.

For areas like Lookout Pass, we’re looking at the possibility of 12 to 18 inches of snow over the next couple of days. Snow showers will likely linger in the mountains through Sunday, with rain making an appearance by Monday, all while temperatures stay in the 40s.

On a brighter note, starting Tuesday, temperatures are slated to rise significantly! A ridge of high pressure will settle over the Western U.S., bringing mid to upper 60s to Western Montana. We might even see some valleys hit the 70-degree mark, signaling the arrival of spring!