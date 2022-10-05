Weather Forecast: Jackets in the morning, short-sleeves in the afternoon

MISSOULA — This week, temperatures continue to be cool enough in the morning for a jacket, but later in the day it's short-sleeve weather.

The cool morning, followed by a warm afternoon pattern will stick around until at least Tuesday next week.

Weather models are currently in disagreement when it comes to future change. One weather model indicates that we will have a drastic drop in high temperatures with some rainfall, while another model does not depict any massive change in our pressure systems.

Until the models come into agreement, it is a great time to enjoy the outdoors and fall colors. It is also wise to plan on doing any fall planting before the potential of a frost or freeze later next week.