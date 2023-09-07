Weather Forecast: Keep the umbrella close; drier weather will be here soon

MISSOULA - While rain and thunderstorms chances remain in the forecast, keep the umbrella close.

Today, chances are still minimal — but yesterday's storms are a good reminder that even minimal chances can mean quick changes in intensity.

Friday morning is actually the time that looks to bring some of the best thunderstorms to the region.

With all of this moisture in the air, patchy fog leading to reduced visibility is again a possibility throughout the morning.

After the fog clears, the skies should be sunny until showers pop up.

The jet stream flow right now is responsible for the rain showers, but it will change over the weekend and bring in some high pressure.

This change means slightly warmer and slightly drier weather is ahead.