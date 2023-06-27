Weather Forecast: Keep the umbrella handy for now; drier weather moves in soon

MISSOULA — Keep the umbrella handy for now, as scattered showers and storms are possible for Western Montana through Thursday.

In general, forecasts are showing chances for the storms and showers to increase in the afternoon/evenings. At the same time, some weather models depict the showers in the early morning hours as well.

Basically, the possibility of seeing rain/brief thunderstorms is continuing to the midweek. The closer to the weekend, temperatures warm up well above normal and conditions look drying overall.

Temperatures will remain seasonable in the high 70's and low 80's until Saturday. High temps will jump to the 90's for certain locations.

It will be a great weekend to plan outdoor activities with little-to-no storm threats and hot temperatures.

Until then, keep an eye out for changing conditions with these scattered storms. If a cell is moving your direction, there may be heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning for a few minutes.