Weather Forecast: Kicking off May with calm, sunny, and warm conditions

MISSOULA — Happy May 1st!

We are kicking off May with calm, sunny, and warm conditions.

A steep ridge of high pressure is responsible for the pleasant weather. This ridge will remain over Western Montana until Saturday evening.

At that point, a cold front will come in and create some instability with the warmer air in place, leading to evening thunderstorms.

Temperatures will then drop Sunday into the low 60s, with scattered showers and overcast skies.

Until then, enjoy temperatures in the 70s and 80s through Saturday! These temperatures are well above average for what is expected in May, but they are not looking to be record-breaking highs.

Skies should remain mostly sunny as well into Saturday before the cold front arrives.

