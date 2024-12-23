Weather Forecast: Kicking off the Christmas week with mountain snow/valley mix

MISSOULA — To start the week and end the week, we have moisture coming to western Montana!

So, the week ahead will be a rainy/snowy one - just not on Christmas.

As for this morning, a mixture of rain, snow, freezing rain, and fog is here. Take it slow where needed, as ground temperatures are still cold enough to create slick spots. Mountain passes saw some snow overnight and will be slushy until roads are cleared.

Tomorrow brings another chance for moisture with a similar set-up. Temperatures will be the factor that determines what type of precipitation falls. Most temperatures are looking to reach 40°s this week, so precipitation should lean towards rain for valleys.

The mountains will get a good build-up this week though.

Towards the end of the holiday week, models currently look good for slightly heavier moisture. This trend would lead to poor travel conditions Thursday through Sunday.

In other words, best practice this week is to check the forecast/road conditions/flight status before heading out!

Christmas Day will be the one exception here, with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.