Weather Forecast: Last weekend of August will bring haze and summer heat

MISSOULA — This weekend is the last weekend of August and feels a bit like the last weekend of Summer.

Here's the good news - high temperatures in the forecast for the weekend are giving all the summer vibes.

Daytime temperatures will climb from 70s and 80s today into high 80s and low 90s. The peak of the heat is on Monday/Tuesday before temperatures cool down again into the 70s.

Overall, conditions look clear for most of the weekend. A few scattered showers are possible Friday, with chances between 20-30%.

Haze is expected to move into the area though. Wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon, and southern Canada will push in smoke to local valleys.

Be sure to check air quality and fire restrictions before making outdoor plans on Saturday and Sunday - and enjoy the last *unofficial* weekend of summer!