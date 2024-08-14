Weather Forecast: Late afternoon thunderstorm pattern continues through Friday

MISSOULA — Conditions have been nice across Western Montana today.

Colder air aloft has kept temperatures mild and skies have been partly cloudy.

Haze is still affecting most areas but at low levels. These fairly calm conditions will continue through the night, with a few exceptions.

As temperatures heat up, isolated thunderstorms may develop again. Storms today should be weak and limited in length.

The areas with the highest potential today for thunderstorm convection is the Sula area and Lost Trail Pass.

Tomorrow, however, is a different story.

A wave of low pressure will bring in heavy rain and more scattered thunderstorms starting between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The area that looks to get hit first is west-central Montana, followed by the Bitterroot Valley, and then Northwest Montana between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Thursday night showers will then continue into Friday with more widespread rain and storms expected.

The good news is that by Saturday, models are showing some drying and clearing just in time for the weekend!

Temperatures will warm up to above-average levels, such as the upper 80s, once high pressure returns Saturday.