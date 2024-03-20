Weather Forecast: Late night precipitation and cooler temps expected

MISSOULA — Overnight, a shortwave headed our way will bring some precipitation in the form of valley and mountain snow.

This shortwave is just the beginning of our slow return to wet and cool weather.

Most of the precipitation is currently tracking to fall overnight and in the early morning hours tomorrow.

Wet roads may be an initial concern for the AM commute tomorrow with wet, spring-like snow at the mountain pass level.

Shower activity will be limited during the day, but be prepared for a stray flurry or scattered rainfall tomorrow.

Temperatures will have cooled with increased cloud coverage to highs in the low 50s.

Gusty winds will also make an appearance tomorrow off and on. Speeds may reach levels of 20 to 30 mph.

By Friday, temperatures will begin to drop even more, creating more opportunities for poor road conditions.

Generally, these impacts are expected on Northwest Montana roadways, so Winter Weather Advisories/Watches/Warnings have already been issued, depending on the severity level of this weather.

The main period where snow could build up is from Friday to Sunday. Ski resorts and other high country areas could expect a few inches, while valleys in Southwest Montana may only see a trace to two inches.

Basically, this storm is looking quite variable in what it will bring.

The biggest change that will be widespread and not as variable is the temperature differences we'll be feeling by Sunday.

Expect a 30° to 40° drop from what we started the week with on Monday to what we'll be at early next week.

Begin preparing to take care of livestock and pets that will be impacted by bitter overnight lows.