Weather Forecast: Light breezes, mild temperatures, and clouds clearing today

MISSOULA - Western Montana will see light breezes, mild temperatures, and clearing clouds today as conditions stay relatively calm.

Temperatures will be chilly in the morning, layer up before heading out.

Eventually, clouds will lift and daytime highs will reach a spread of temperatures around 40º.

These temperatures are running below normal still.

Generally, we should be seeing 50º to 55º, but long-range forecasts do not show chances for normal temperatures until after the first week of April.

There is a slight chance for quick and light rain showers in the Bitterroot Valley after 5 p.m., overall though — the day should be mild.

On Wednesday, a chance for rain/snow showers raises in the evening, which is why chances for precipitation have been issued on Thursday.

Better chances for precipitation look to come over the weekend though.