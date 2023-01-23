Weather Forecast: Light precipitation & cool temperature pattern continues

MISSOULA — Following last week's weather pattern, light precipitation and cool temperatures will stick around for another couple of days.

Each day this week there is a chance for light snow, with accumulations staying between 1-3 inches for the mountains and less than an inch for lower elevations.

Most of the snow today will fall around 8:30 AM/9 AM in northwestern regions. The snow bands will move south into the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys closer to lunchtime.

Cloudiness is another condition carrying over from last week, but some chances for clearer weather are possible as the snow comes and goes.

Morning and evening commutes are likely to see impacts from this precipitation pattern, but they will be minor impacts overall.

By the end of the week, a mass of arctic air will move in from Canada and daytime highs will plunge to the teens. For now, temperatures will stay right around or slightly below normal.