Weather Forecast: Light, scattered precipitation & cooler temperatures this week

MISSOULA — The week ahead will be feeling a lot like spring with slightly below average temperatures and scattered showers.

Temperatures will warm up slowly towards the weekend, but are cool enough that the scattered showers expected will be a mix of rain and snow for the first half of the week. Expect daytime highs to reach the mid-40s for now with 50s possible by Friday.

No impressive amounts of precipitation are likely in valleys. The lack of heavy moisture means that road impacts will be limited. However, mountain roads may be more difficult to travel over off and on.

Currently, Tuesday and Thursday model returns show the greatest chance for widespread moisture. Chances are only sitting between 40-60% on those day though. Continue to watch the forecast and grab an umbrella if you want to be on the safe side this week!