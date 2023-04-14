Weather Forecast: Light, scattered showers today; mild weather for the weekend

MISSOULA — Light, scattered rain and snow showers today will soon be replaced with mild weather for the weekend.

Daytime highs have had huge swings lately. Temperatures reached 26 degrees above normal on April 10th, but now temperatures are running 6-10 degrees below normal.

These swings look to finally mellow out with a high pressure ridge moving in for a short time this weekend.

The ridge will help to dry out Montana, but also allow for some warmer air to sweep through. Temperatures for the weekend should reach high 50s and low 60s.

Dry conditions will not last long though - another wet system will move in Sunday night as clouds increase. Overall though, the weekend should be mild and nice relief from spring snow and cold.