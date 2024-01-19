Weather Forecast: Light snow and possible freezing rain to end the work week

MISSOULA — A second round of snow and winter weather is underway this morning.

Light showers are expected to fall through the next few hours and into the afternoon before tapering off.

For the most part, precipitation will remain as snow. Less than an inch is expected across the region, minus Kalispell and Columbia Falls with slightly higher potential snow totals.

However, some precipitation could fall as freezing rain. Most of the icy precip will be found in central Idaho, but a few showers could swing over into the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, which is why a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for those areas.

The advisory expires at 2 PM, so most impacts will be felt for the AM commute. Even a thin glaze of ice can cause problems, so be careful as you drive this morning and give yourself extra time for the morning rush.

After today, the weekend looks warm, dry, and cloudy. High pressure may set up next week and create inversions/fog.