Weather Forecast: Light snow Friday night into Saturday morning

MISSOULA — High pressure keeps us dry and mild through Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday night into Saturday, models are showing a cold front moving through bringing some precipitation to Western Montana.

Precipitation looks to start off as rain Friday night before changing to light snow Saturday morning.

This is not a major system with valleys generally seeing just a dusting to 1" at most. Mountain passes could see around 1" to 4" of snow.

The weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is showing temperatures running right around seasonal normals in the 20s to low 30s.

