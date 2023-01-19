Weather Forecast: Light snow Thursday & Saturday night

MISSOULA - High pressure is building and this will lead to dry weather Friday and Saturday for western Montana.

Valley fog will be possible each morning followed by a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Our next weather system is on track for Saturday night as a cold front moves through the region.

This front could bring rounds of moderate snow along with the potential for snow bands or snow squalls to develop.

Stay tuned for updates on this in the coming days.

Once this front moves through we are looking at a mostly dry and cool weather pattern for next week with highs running slightly below normal topping out in the 20s to low 30s.

