Weather Forecast: Light snowfall continues, more on the way

MISSOULA — Soft snowfall will continue for areas in western Montana this morning.

The majority of the snow has fallen overnight, but total snow accumulation tracks are staying on the lighter side. Most locations will see less than a inch today.

Heavier snow will persist in north-central Idaho, with Lolo Pass being impacted by slick roads and slower commute times.

The snow tapers off later in the day. However, a few bands could stick around in the Flathead and Kootenai regions until Friday morning.

Friday will be a calmer weather day - a great day to hit the slopes with fresh powder. Snow returns again Saturday into Sunday.

Timing of this next system is still a little uncertain, but it looks like a similar set-up to what we have seen earlier this week.

Most models are showing snow beginning overnight Saturday and continuing early morning Sunday. A cold front will accompany this round of snow, with temperatures dropping slightly into the 20s for daytime highs.