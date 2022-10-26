Weather Forecast: Light valley snow possible this morning, heavier mountain snow

MISSOULA — Another weather system is bringing precipitation to western Montana today.

Mountain passes will see the worst of this system, with snow accumulations around 2-6 inches. Road conditions are expected to be wet and slick in these elevated areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the roads connected to Lolo Pass, which will expire or update after 11 AM. Until then, plan for a slower commute.

Some valley areas could see a trace - a light dusting of snow - to about a full inch accumulate this morning. Futuretrack radar shows that 9 AM may be the best time for snow to fall.

In the evening, most locations look clear from precipitation.

For quick updates on road conditions, drivers can call 5-1-1 or check the MDT website (https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/detailed.aspx).