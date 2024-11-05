Weather Forecast: Lingering rain/snow showers for Election Day

MISSOULA — The sun will come out tomorrow, but today there are lingering rain/snow showers for western Montana!

Last night, snow levels lowered to about 3500 FT, so a few places saw snow, but the fluffy stuff mainly hit the mountain passes.

Road conditions are okay for valleys and are just wet. There are few a spots though, with some slick and/or snowy conditions. Lolo, Lookout, Lost Trail all have had snow on the cameras this morning.

Some of the Winter Weather Advisories/the Blizzard Warning were supposed to extend into today, but they have been removed because moisture is dwindling quickly. Really, the best chance for some snow build up was last night.

Temperatures will still be chilly if you're headed to the ballot box today though!

More sunshine comes tomorrow after possible fog in the morning.