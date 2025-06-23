Weather Forecast: Lingering showers today, warming & drying trend tomorrow

MISSOULA — Happy Monday!

What a weekend for western Montana weather-wise. Cameras at Logan Pass this morning are still looking snowy and cold.

For valleys today, expect showers to linger. Temperatures have been running slightly cool this morning as well.

By this afternoon, things stay a bit unsettled with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, mainly in the northwest part of the state.

Tuesday brings a break — it’ll be warmer and drier, with temps climbing slightly above normal.

Starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend, we’ll see a daily pattern of isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Nothing severe expected for now, though Thursday could be a bit more active.

Looking ahead, there’s a strong chance (80-90%) we’ll be heating up quite a bit early next week (around June 30–July 2), with daytime highs running 10–15 degrees above normal.