Weather Forecast: Local fog continues; a system with precip moves in tonight

MISSOULA — Foggy skies are expected to delay the morning commute again - use low-beam headlights and take it slow.

Once the fog lifts, skies will remain cloudy today while temperatures continue to stay on the warmer side.

Most of the day will be dry, but an incoming weak system looks to arrive with precipitation shortly after the evening commute.

This system is likely to bring rain, freezing rain, and light snow to the mountains. A mix of these precipitation types is the most likely, but totals will be extremely light. Ski resorts are only expecting less than an inch and the only valley areas that could expect snow are Columbia Falls and Seeley Lake with less than an inch.

However, even a light layer of freezing rain could create issues for the night or the AM commute tomorrow with fog/slick roads.

We will keep you updated on the impacts of this minimal winter system as it arrives.