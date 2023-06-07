Weather Forecast: Locally heavy rain and storms moving in soon

MISSOULA — June is usually the wettest month for western Montana, and the month looks to hold onto that title.

Starting later this afternoon and evening, all the conditions will be right for stronger storms to begin to develop in the area.

Humidity, heat, and low pressure systems will contribute to these storms. Generally, rain will be the biggest impact. At times the rain will be moderate and at other times, the rain may be heavy with hail and gusty winds.

Through Thursday night alone, rain totals are getting close to an inch for Ravalli county and parts of central Idaho.

The rain may not be consistent for all locations, and it will move more towards Northwest Montana by Friday.

Impacts will include a Flash Flood Watch for Eastern Montana counties and water ponding on roadways.

After today, temperatures will begin to cool slightly and this will help storms to tone down the severity for the weekend.

Be prepared to keep an eye on the forecast if travelling across the state Thursday or Friday.