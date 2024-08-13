Weather Forecast: Low pressure brings more rain showers and thunderstorms today

MISSOULA — Our chances for rain and thunderstorms continue today for western Montana.

This second round of unstable weather will be slightly different from yesterday though. Overall, the level of thunderstorm severity will not change today. We are still under a just a General Thunderstorm Risk from the Storm Prediction Center. However, today we are expecting a higher number of isolated cells.

Most of the storms will be back this afternoon, but heavy rain and a few smaller cells are popping up this morning already.

Any thunderstorm is capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and dangerous lightning. Be careful when out and about this afternoon & grab an umbrella this morning!

Rain totals look to range between .05"-.75" by the end of day, with temperatures reaching low 70s and 80s across the region. A little relief from the turbulence comes tomorrow (Wednesday) as drier and warmer conditions will be present.