Weather Forecast: Luck o' the Irish brings weekend warmth & sunshine to Montana

MISSOULA — As the weekend kicks off, sunshine and warming temperatures will hold steady in Western Montana.

Right now, we are seeing great conditions in the forecast through Tuesday next week.

Any spring break travel or travel to St. Patrick's Day parades should be good to go for the next several days.

The mild, dry, and calm weather is coming from a pattern that has set up over the Rocky Mountain West called a Rex Block.

This pattern occurs when high pressure is above low pressure and the high can effectively "block" out bad weather from both the north and south.

Montana is benefiting from the Rex Block, while other states like Colorado/Utah have seen strong winds and winter weather.

Because of the high pressure, daytime temperatures will continue to trend warmer and warmer through the start of next week.

Highs will likely be in the low 60s for both Sunday/Monday, with a few places possibly seeing 70s (Bitterroot Valley) on Monday and Tuesday.

Enjoy the beautiful weather for now and Happy St. Patrick's Day!

We're already tracking the next wet system to arrive Wednesday next week and it will cool down these above-average temperatures from the weekend.