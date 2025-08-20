Weather Forecast: Mainly dry cold front on tap Wednesday

MISSOULA — A mainly dry cold front will push its way through western Montana Wednesday into Thursday morning from the west-northwest allowing for windy conditions at times (gusts up to 15-30mph). We should see ample sunshine, but a pop-up afternoon/evening thunderstorm isn’t out of the question for southwest Montana or those along the Divide. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Erin Yost

Behind the front, Thursday and Friday will feature tons of sunshine, breezy conditions and slightly “cooler” highs in the low to mid 80s - which is average for this time of year.

High pressure strengthens for the weekend with hot and dry conditions expected. Highs should top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s. There’s a minor threat for a late day, pop-up thunderstorm Sunday.