Weather Forecast: Major weather rollercoaster ride this week

MISSOULA — Spring is still in full swing - literally!

This week, western Montana will see major weather conditions swing from 50°s to 80°s, and rain to sunshine.

We will start the week with lingering clouds/rain showers from the weekend. Temperatures will be fairly average this Monday, hitting low-to-mid 60°s.

Tomorrow, a front will work through the region and bring light rain showers/50°s for a day. Precipitation totals for the day should stay below 0.25" in most locations.

Then, by Thursday and Friday, skies will clear for full sunshine and temperatures could warm as high as 80°s on Friday.

Another round of showers and a cold front comes later this weekend. At that point, we'll be back to 50°s for highs during the day.

Basically, hang onto your hats this week & enjoy the roller coaster ride!