Weather Forecast: March is leaving more like a lion with winds, snow, and rain

MISSOULA - March is supposed to "come in like a lion" and "go out like a lamb", but an incoming storm system will change up the old cliché.

A few pockets of moisture will continue through the evening, but most impacts will not be seen or felt until tomorrow.

The cold front headed this way will start to track in during the lunchtime/afternoon hours on Saturday.

Along with it, temperatures will drop slightly and gusty winds will pick up dramatically. Gusts could range anywhere from 10 mph to 40 mph.

At that point, rain will also start to fall in valley locations with snow in mountainous areas.

Impacts will be heaviest from Lookout Pass along I-90 to MacDonald Pass.

Snow squalls could occur in the late afternoon and evening, so be prepared for rapidly changing conditions in mountain passes when traveling Saturday.

Precipitation potential will continue Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with lighter snow showers Sunday afternoon.

In general, just be ready for high winds, moisture, and difficult mountain travel Saturday.

Valleys will be okay for the most part, as recent warm temperatures will help out with snow accumulations.

Next week, the April showers don't look to quit until the end of the week.