Weather Forecast: Memorial Day Weekend weather is shaping up nicely

MISSOULA — Our Memorial Day Weekend weather is shaping up nicely - thanks to some high pressure headed our way!

Temperatures will gradually warm up as the weekend goes on, reaching the low 80s by Sunday and Monday.

Today we will hit upper 60s still, so grab a jacket and an umbrella just in case this morning! Lingering moisture may create isolated showers today.

The rain will dry up tomorrow though, making our weekend mostly sunny and dry!

By Monday, a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible as the summer heat builds. Keep an eye on the sky if you plan on recreating around area lakes and rivers.

Overall, it should be a fairly pleasant long weekend in Western Montana.

