Weather Forecast: Midweek precipitation on the way

MISSOULA — Amid some above-average temperatures, precipitation is on the way.

Chances for showers are between 20-30% this morning with possible fog through the commute.

The rest of the day today looks fairly nice with skies clearing in the afternoon today and temperatures in the 40s.

Another round of moisture moves in Wednesday afternoon. At that point, snow levels have the potential to drop through the evening and potentially create some impacts for the valley floors.

Ahead of the system, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for West/East Glacier. Forecasted snowfall at those areas is expected to reach:

Below 3500 FT: 1-3"

Above 4000 FT: 3-6"

Above 6000 FT: 10" or more

Right now, forecast models show little-no-snow accumulation even if the snow levels drop to valleys, but roads are expected to be wet or slick Wednesday evening and maybe Thursday morning.

After this midweek disruption, high pressure returns and brings back dry weather conditions for the weekend.