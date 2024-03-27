Weather Forecast: Midweek relief from high pressure; more rain and snow tomorrow

MISSOULA — A weak high pressure ridge will bring some midweek relief today.

Most locations should stay on the drier side, with partly cloudy skies this morning and increasing cloud coverage later this afternoon.

A few light showers are still possible today though as we are technically in-between systems.

Temperatures will remain close to 50 degrees for daytime highs. This morning, temperatures are in the upper 20s and 30s.

Conditions change again though later tonight. More moisture is slated to move in overnight and bring us back to rain/snowfall for Thursday. A cold front should accompany the incoming moisture.

As a result, temperatures will be a little cooler tomorrow and stay below average.

The weather may warm up for the weekend, but remain slightly active for Easter.