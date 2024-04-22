Weather Forecast: Mild and breezy start to the week

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be mild today in the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine, but winds will be fairly breezy still.

Overall, it should feel like an April, spring-like day! It is Earth Day today as well - with just average, typical weather expected for any tree-planting.

Daytime highs will warm up through Wednesday this week with a brief bit of high pressure.

Following the high pressure, more scattered showers, cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures return to the forecast starting Thursday/Friday.