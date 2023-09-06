Weather Forecast: Mild conditions with a few possible pop-up storms

MISSOULA — Overall, weather conditions look to remain fairly stable over the next week, with a few exceptions.

Today and on Friday, conditions could change just enough to allow some possible convection - leading to pop-up thunderstorms.

We may see very quick gusty winds and scattered rain with lightning in these storms. However, chances are still minimal between 20-30%.

With weather models showing different projections of these possible storms, timing is a bit difficult. Generally though, thunderstorms cannot get enough power without the heat of the afternoon, so any storms should be expected in the late afternoon/early evening.

Outside of today and Friday, expect temperatures to stay slightly above normal. Highs will be reaching high 70s and low 80s. Normal for this time of year is about 73/74 degrees.

Skies will show a mix of sunshine and clouds while conditions are mild.