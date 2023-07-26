Weather Forecast: Mild right now; slight chance for storms later this week

MISSOULA — Mild weather conditions will continue through the work week, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday/Friday.

Any rain would be helpful in wildfire season, but lightning will need to be watched closely with the rain. Radar shows the showers reaching across West-Central areas Thursday morning and a few thunderstorm cells moving across SW Montana in the evening.

In general, most areas will stay dry for the next several days. Haze in the skies will shift continually throughout the day.

As for temperatures. they will stay relatively steady in the 80s through Friday. Over the weekend, a weaker high pressure ridge will build temperatures closer to mid 90s.

Long-range models still depict a chance for above average precipitation in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on the forecast.