Weather Forecast: Mild September week ahead with slightly warmer temps

MISSOULA — Outside of some short-lived warmer temperatures and a few breezy days, the forecast looks nice and mild this week.

The warmer temperatures arrive tomorrow and last through Wednesday.

Daytime highs should climb to some summer-like 80s under high pressure.

Then, come Wednesday night into Thursday, a quick burst of low pressure will bring in some gusty winds for about 48 hours.

Temperatures will cool down on Thursday, but still be pleasant in the 70s.

Overall, it should be a fair weather week!