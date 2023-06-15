Weather Forecast: Mild temperatures & a nice start weekend on the way

MISSOULA — Temperatures will remain mild and seasonable today, with a few areas seeing haziness from Canadian fires.

Northwest Montana has the best chance for showers today, so smoke may be difficult to detect there. Chances are around 40% for NW areas. Showers are more likely, but a stray thunderstorm is possible.

Other locations should stay drier and see partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

Friday will actually be the best day for outdoor activity, if you can start the weekend early. The light smoke looks to clear out and temperatures will warm up to levels above normal again.

The warmth and dryness will only last about two days. Temperatures will cool yet again below normal, into the 60s, and we'll see more rain early next week.