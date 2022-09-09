Weather Forecast: Mild temperatures expected today in Western Montana

MISSOULA - After the extended heat wave that has hit most of the Rocky Mountain west, Montana will finally cool down.

Temperatures this morning will be very chilly, only reaching 30s and 40s in some areas.

In fact, parts of Glacier National Park and other locations along the Divide will receive a light dusting of snow before noon today.

The high temperatures will be very mild, accompanied by new smoke creating haze in the atmosphere.

Friday night and Saturday morning will be cold again with freezing lows.

Cover up any tender plants and make sure to bundle up if you have early morning plans.