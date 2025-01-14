Weather Forecast: Mild weather before arctic cold front arrives

MISSOULA — Our mild and calm weather pattern continues today.

Skies will be clearer with sunshine and highs will reach a mix of 30°s and 40°s.

Everything changes on Thursday night/early Friday morning with an arctic air mass headed our way.

This system is not a wet one, even though we may see a few snow showers with the onset of the front. Instead, it will mostly be about the frigid temperatures!

For now, weather models have high temperatures dropping into the teens for Saturday and Sunday, with subzero overnight lows.

This kind of cold is not the coldest ever we've seen before, but enough to warrant some preparation for pets and livestock outside.

Chilly temperatures are likely to hold on through Monday before warming back up.