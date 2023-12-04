Weather Forecast: Mild with rain to start the week

MISSOULA — We are looking at wet and mild weather pattern to start the week.

Rain will be most widespread across northwest Montana, especially along the Montana/Idaho border and the mountains.

Expect drier conditions for areas in west-central and Southwest Montana.

Due to warm temperatures and wet weather, an Avalanche Watch has been issued for the mountains across northwest Montana for Tuesday.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be running around 15° to 20° above normal topping out in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Temperatures will start to cool with snow chances returning by Thursday and Friday.

Expect highs back in the low 40s Thursday and low to mid-30s Friday.

