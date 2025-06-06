Weather Forecast: Mini heat wave this weekend

MISSOULA — We’re in for a warm and dry stretch through early next week as high pressure builds in.

Expect temperatures to climb steadily, with Monday shaping up to be the hottest day—valleys will be in the low 90s, and some lower spots in north-central Idaho could push close to 100°.

As a reminder, stay 1) water safe 2) fire safe and 3) heat safe this weekend. Local rivers are still running fast and cold due to spring runoff. Conditions will be very dry and fires could spark easily. Also, stay hydrated and indoors when temperatures get warmer by Monday/Tuesday.

It’ll mostly stay dry, though a few isolated thunderstorms might pop up in southwest Montana by Monday or Tuesday afternoon.

Looking ahead to mid or late next week, there could be a shift in the pattern.

Some models are hinting at a trough along the West Coast that could shake things up, but there’s still uncertainty about whether there will be enough moisture to create anything significant. Stay tuned as that picture becomes clearer.