Weather Forecast: Moderate mountain snow & light valley rain/snow this weekend

MISSOULA — Later this afternoon, a wave of moisture will arrive along with some gusty winds and usher in a pattern change for the weekend.

Current projections have the precipitation hitting Northwest Montana around lunchtime.

Due to warmer temperatures before this front, some valleys have the potential to see pockets of freezing rain and black ice development.

The commute tonight will likely have some varying road conditions.

After the initial front moves through, valley precipitation will transition overnight into more widespread snow for Saturday.

Overall, this system will bring moderate snow to the mountains and more light snow to the valleys.

Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail passes are expecting between 4-6" through Sunday morning.

Conditions should then start to dry out Sunday afternoon and into early next week.