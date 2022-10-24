Weather Forecast: More cold and wet weather on the way

MISSOULA - The cold and wet weather system from the weekend has moved into the eastern part of the state, and a new cold and wet system moves in later today.

Throughout the week, overnight lows will stay around freezing temperatures and daytime temperatures will be in the 40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for select areas this afternoon, beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing until 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

This advisory is meant for mountain passes, which will see poor driving conditions with gusty winds, wet snows, and higher snow accumulations.

Outside of this advisory, a rain/snow mix will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours for the valleys.